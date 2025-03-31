Shimla – The state government has officially notified the separation of cadres in the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) to improve the healthcare system. A spokesperson of the Health Department stated that the move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing medical services across Himachal Pradesh.

Under the new structure, employees from various categories, including nursing, paramedical staff, ministerial staff, radiographers, operation theatre assistants, drivers, and Class-IV employees, were given the choice to select their preferred cadre. A total of 74.44 percent of the employees opted for the DHS, with 14,573 staff members choosing this cadre, while 5,002 employees preferred the DME.

The government will now conduct separate recruitments for both directorates to address staffing challenges. This approach is expected to ensure balanced staffing and strengthen healthcare services across the state.

The government views this as a strategic step towards enhancing medical facilities. Over the past two years, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has led multiple initiatives to upgrade healthcare infrastructure. In the coming months, outdated medical equipment in health institutions will be replaced with advanced technology to improve service quality.