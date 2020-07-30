Shimla: Ending long speculation, finally Jai Ram Thakur today inducted three more ministers in his cabinet. As expected, Rakesh Pathania from Nurpur constituency gets cabinet berth and Poanta Sahib legislature Sukh Ram Chaudhary and first time MLA Rajinder Garg are other member inducted in the cabinet.

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered oath of office and secrecy to three ministers in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi conducted the proceeding. As of now, ministries haven’t allocated to new ministers, however, CM has also indicated of reshuffling of ministers as well.

With three new faces, Chief Minister has tried to strike a regional and caste balance in his cabinet. Names like Narinder Bragta from Shimla district, Col Inder Singh of Mandi district, Jawalaji MLA Ramesh Dhawala, Vikram Jaryal from Chamba, Narender Thakur from Hamirpur, were again ignored.

Sukh Ram Chaudhary

Sukh Ram Chaudhary, born on 15th April, 1964 at Village Amargarh, Tehsil Paonta, District Sirmour, elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2003 and re-elected in December, 2007. He remained Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Attached with CM for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry) from 9th July, 2009 to December, 2012. Re-elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha (3rd term) from Poanta Sahib in December, 2017.

Rakesh Pathania

Rakesh Pathania was born on 15th November, 1964 at Village Ladori, District Kangra. Pathania was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 1998 as BJP candidate and re-elected in December, 2007 as Independent.

He also remained Chairman, Tourism Development Corporation, 1998-2003.

He was re-elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha (3rd term) from Nurpur in December 2017.

Rajinder Garg

Rajinder Garg was born on 30th May, 1966 at Tandora, Bilaspur. He was elected to the 13th Vidhan Sabha from Ghumarwin constituency of Bilaspur district in December, 2017.