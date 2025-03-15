Shimla: The Meteorological Center in Shimla has issued a two-day alert for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, warning of adverse weather conditions in seven districts. The state is expected to witness widespread precipitation on March 15 and 16, with a yellow alert in place for heavy rainfall at different locations.

According to the weather department, the state has already experienced rainfall and snowfall in the last 24 hours. Manali recorded 7.0 mm of rain, Sangla 2.6 mm, Jot 1.2 mm, and Bhuntar 0.5 mm. In the higher reaches, Kukumseri received 5.9 cm of snowfall and Keylong 4.0 cm.

The forecast suggests light to moderate rain and snowfall on March 14 and 16, while March 15 will see widespread precipitation. Light rain and snowfall may continue at some places on March 17. However, the weather is expected to clear up across the state from March 18 to 20.