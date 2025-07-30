Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has intensified its campaign against drug abuse by making dope tests mandatory for police recruitment and requiring new government employees to submit affidavits affirming they do not consume synthetic drugs like ‘Chitta’. These decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

Presentations were made by the Police, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Health Departments, highlighting current efforts to curb drug abuse in the state. Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and stressed the importance of coordinated action to dismantle drug networks threatening the youth.

He warned of strict consequences for any government employee found involved in drug-related activities.

The Cabinet was informed that while the drug situation in Himachal remains under control compared to neighbouring states, vigilance is being increased. Currently, NDPS-related cases account for 9% of the total criminal cases in Himachal Pradesh — significantly lower than Punjab’s 20%.

Under the current government, 45 cases have been registered, and properties worth ₹42.22 crore have been attached in connection with drug-related crimes — a more than twofold increase in case numbers and a threefold rise in value of assets seized as compared to earlier periods. Additionally, 44 detention orders under the PIT-NDPS Act have been issued and executed.

To bolster rehabilitation efforts, Integrated Rehabilitation Centres have already been set up in Kullu, Hamirpur, Nurpur, and Una. A new project with an outlay of ₹14.95 crore will soon be launched to establish such centres at every district headquarters under the State Action Plan of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Chief Minister also directed the Health Department to enhance its focus on awareness campaigns, treatment, counselling, follow-up, and capacity building to help individuals recover from drug addiction.

Moreover, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Panchayati Raj Institutions, civil society organisations, and the Education Department have been instructed to actively participate in educating the public, especially youth, about the dangers of drug abuse.