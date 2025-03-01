Giving rest to speculation and uncertainty within the state Congress, the newly appointed party in-charge Rajni Patil hinted at a significant revamp and announced the formation of a new executive within 15 days. While addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan on Saturday, emphasised that the reorganization will focus on geographical representation and caste-community equations. She asserted that a stronger executive will ensure better coordination within the party.

The party had dissolved the entire state Congress executive, except for the president. The restructuring process will begin with the selection of district and block presidents. Additionally, the ‘one person, one post’ principle will be strictly implemented, barring leaders holding government positions from being part of the organizational structure.

Patil acknowledged that there were gaps in coordination between the government and the organization. She assured that with a well-structured executive, these issues would be addressed effectively. “Just as embers need air to reignite, we are here to revitalize the party structure,” she remarked, signalling her intent to strengthen the organization.

Earlier, Patil held deliberations with senior Congress leaders, including former state presidents Kaul Singh Thakur, Kuldeep Kumar, Prakash Chaudhary, Thakur Singh Bharmauri and Ramlal Thakur. Feedback was sought on the performance of both the party organization and the government. A high-level meeting was also conducted with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, and State Congress President Pratibha Singh at the party headquarters in Shimla.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that several Congress ministers and leaders met Patil privately at a hotel on Friday, leading to speculation within party circles. The meetings and ongoing discussions reflect the party’s efforts to strengthen its internal structure ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Patil strongly criticized the BJP, accusing it of making deliberate attempts to destabilize the Congress-led government. She claimed that despite facing a natural disaster, the state government performed well, yet the central government did not extend any assistance. She reaffirmed confidence in Congress returning to power in Himachal Pradesh for a second consecutive term.