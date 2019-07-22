HP University budget enhances to Rs. 130 crore

Special library for visually impaired students in selected colleges and schools

Shimla: The state government would take up the matter with the government of India for declaring Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) as Central University so that it could get adequate funds for development and expansion. This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the 50th Foundation Day of the HPU, here today.

Jai Ram Thakur announced enhancement of budget of HPU from existing Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 130 crore.

The Chief Minister while congratulating the teachers, students and non- teaching members on this occasion said that this University was established with a specific aim to empower the people of Himachal Pradesh through educational process by undertaking teaching, research and outreach programmes and it is heartening to see that the it has succeeded in its endeavour.

Jai Ram Thakur said the University should be a repository of knowledge, an instrument of dissemination of knowledge and promoting the traditions, values enshrined in Indian heritage and tradition, for which the teachers should come up with new ideas and concepts.

He reiterated to state government commitment to provide adequate infrastructure in the University so as to facilitate the students. He said that due to topographic constrains, the University campus was not well planned and organized. He emphasised that proper planning and research must be done before executing developmental projects so that maximum benefits could be derived.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the establishing of library for visually specially- abled students in the University campus is a major initiative of the University. He said that the state government would establish special library for visually impaired students in selected colleges and even schools in order to facilitate the students with special ability. He said that the government would provide all possible help to ensure WiFi facility in the University campus.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would provide all possible help for establishing new campus at Ghanahatti as well as for expansion of other activities of the University. The government would ensure that autonomy of the University was maintained at any cost. He said that teachers should also come forward to check the menace of drug abuse amongst the youth of the State.

The Chief Minister released University newsletter “Himshikhar”, research journals, souvenir and other publications and books on the occasion.

Thakur honoured Padamshri Dr. Omesh Bharti for his contribution in providing cost effective treatment of rabies on the occasion. He also honoured teachers, students and employees for their outstanding contributions on the occasion which includes Dr. Sushma Sharma, Dr. Saraswati Bhalla and Dr. Anurag Sharma with best teacher awards. He conferred best researcher award to Prof. Ram Prakash Sharma, Dr. Anita Sharma and Dr. Amarjit Singh. The best employee awards were given to Shrawan Kumar, Jamna Dass and Kewal Krishan. He also honoured students Manisha and Divya.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the HP University has created a special place for itself. He said that since its establishment in 1970, the University has produced several alumni who have brought laurels to the University and State.

Vice Chancellor, HPU Prof. Sikander Kumar, said the fifty years of this university were full of achievements and milestones. He said the students passed out from this University have excelled in various fields, the credit of this goes to the students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the University. He said that the teachers, students and staff of the University were committed to maintain the “A” grade given by NAAC to the University. The University would be fully computerized by end of July this year and counseling of B. Ed. has been done online.