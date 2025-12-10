Himachal Pradesh has officially renamed the Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, following the central government’s decision to rename Raj Bhavans across all states. The notification for the name change was issued on Tuesday after receiving approval from Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

With this, the name Lok Bhavan will now be used in all government correspondence, official documents, websites, building signage, and departmental records. Officials have started updating files and digital entries to reflect the new name. Changes are also being made to the nameplates and signage at the building.

The process was formally initiated after the Governor cleared the proposal. Departments have been instructed to ensure uniform use of the new name in all future communication.

The state government said the notification aligns Himachal Pradesh with the Centre’s directive and marks the beginning of updated records across departments.