Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stated that drug-related cases in Himachal Pradesh have declined by 30 percent over the past two years. He attributed this improvement to the state government’s strict enforcement measures and ongoing efforts to curb the menace.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said that new legislation is being introduced in the Vidhan Sabha to strengthen the state’s fight against drug abuse. “Our government is committed to eradicating this problem. The upcoming law will ensure stricter penalties and better mechanisms to tackle drug trafficking and consumption,” he said.

During his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Sukhu highlighted the state’s initiatives against narcotics and sought continued support from the central government. He also discussed the necessity of enhanced coordination between law enforcement agencies to tackle drug smuggling more effectively.

Apart from the drug issue, Sukhu urged Amit Shah to expedite the release of Rs 9,042 crore under the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) for 2023-24. He stressed that the funds are crucial for the state’s recovery from past disasters and emphasized the need for immediate financial assistance.

The Chief Minister also touched upon internal party matters, confirming that Congress in-charge Rajni Patil is in regular contact with state leaders. He assured that the announcement of office bearers for the state Congress unit would be made soon after consultation with the party high command.

Addressing the recent technical snag at Shimla Airport, Sukhu said he would be speaking with the Union Minister for Civil Aviation to ensure necessary improvements in safety and operations.