Shimla – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla stated that a drug-free Himachal Pradesh can be achieved only through the active participation and vigilance of citizens, emphasising that public awareness remains the most effective tool in the fight against drug abuse.

Addressing a cultural and social awareness programme organised by the Youth Enlightenment Society (YES) at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, the Governor said informed citizens can significantly strengthen the efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies to curb the growing drug menace.

Expressing concern over the increasing cases of substance abuse, particularly among the youth, Shukla described drug addiction as one of the most serious challenges confronting society today. He stated that culture and social consciousness play a crucial role in connecting society to its roots and guiding collective progress in the right direction.

The Governor underlined that a drug-free Himachal is possible only with proactive youth leadership, urging young people to take responsibility and come forward with determination and awareness to combat this social evil. He said engaging youth in positive and constructive activities helps steer them away from drugs and contributes to nation-building.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by YES, Shukla said a strong youth is defined by discipline, service and a conscious distance from substance abuse. He appealed to people from all sections of society to collectively pledge for a healthy, drug-free and empowered Himachal Pradesh.