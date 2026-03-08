The Himachal Pradesh government organised a farewell ceremony in honour of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Peterhoff in Shimla on Sunday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured the Governor and the Lady Governor by presenting them with traditional shawls, Himachali caps and mementoes as a mark of respect and gratitude.

Addressing the gathering, Shukla said it was an emotional moment for him to bid farewell to Himachal Pradesh as he prepares to assume a new responsibility. He said that working in a state naturally creates a bond with its people and places, but his experience in Himachal had been particularly special.

“Himachal is not only Devbhoomi but also a ‘Prem Bhoomi’. The people here are simple, sincere and full of warmth,” he said.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the affection he received during his tenure and said he was leaving the state with cherished memories. He thanked leaders of all political parties, social and cultural organisations as well as officers and employees of the government for their cooperation and support.

Shukla said Himachal Pradesh was steadily progressing on the path of development. He added that the state’s peaceful environment, rich cultural traditions and strong social harmony were key strengths that would continue to guide its growth. He also stressed the need to intensify efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse, protect the environment and further develop the tourism sector.

Thanking the state government for organising the programme, the Governor said he was leaving the state with heartfelt gratitude and wished the people of Himachal good health, happiness and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state was bidding farewell to a dignified and inspiring Governor who carried out his constitutional responsibilities with dedication and sensitivity. He said Shukla upheld the spirit and sanctity of the Constitution and enhanced the prestige of the constitutional office during his tenure.

The Chief Minister said that during his tenure, the Governor remained closely connected with the people and frequently interacted with students, youth, social organisations and citizens. He added that his visits to universities and educational institutions encouraged young people to pursue knowledge and serve the nation.

Sukhu also appreciated the Governor’s respect for the culture, traditions and spiritual values of the state. Wishing him success in his new role, the Chief Minister said that as Shukla assumes the responsibility of the Governor of Telangana, he was confident that he would continue to serve with wisdom and experience.