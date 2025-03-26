Shimla – A devastating road accident late Tuesday night claimed four lives in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district. The accident occurred around 8 PM on the Shoghi-Anandpur-Maheli bypass when a car traveling from Shoghi to Maheli lost control near a bridge close to Sheel village and plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge.

Among the deceased were two children. The victims have been identified as Rupa Suryavanshi (45), Pragati (15), Mukul (10), and Jai Singh Negi (40).

Locals who witnessed the tragedy immediately informed the police, but the rescue operation was hindered by darkness and the steep terrain. The police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Department, worked through difficult conditions to retrieve the bodies, which were later sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the accident remains unknown. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, stated that an investigation has been started to determine the factors leading to the crash. “Given the severity of the incident, we are conducting a thorough inquiry to ascertain the cause,” he said.

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety on hilly routes, where inadequate lighting and sharp turns often pose significant risks.