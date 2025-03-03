Solan: Shoolini University and Royal Holloway, University of London, have announced a joint Dual Masters Degree Programme set to begin in the 2025-26 academic session. The collaboration marks a major step forward in strengthening global academic ties between the two institutions.

Under this new arrangement, postgraduate students enrolled at Shoolini University will complete their first year of study in India, followed by a second year at Royal Holloway in the United Kingdom. After successfully finishing the two-year programme, students will receive a degree from Royal Holloway, University of London, along with an award from Shoolini University.

The dual degree will initially cover programmes in Biotechnology, Biosciences, and Psychology, with plans to expand into other academic areas in the future. Students applying for the programme will need to meet specific entry and English language proficiency requirements set by Royal Holloway.

Professor Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, said the partnership is a significant milestone in creating a global learning environment. “This collaboration aims to provide our students with world-class education and research opportunities. We are committed to supporting meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds with scholarships and ensuring they gain the best international exposure,” he said.

Professor Julie Sanders, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Royal Holloway said the initiative builds on the strong relationship between the two universities. “We’re delighted to take the next step in our long-standing partnership with Shoolini University. It’s driven by the goal of creating brilliant research-infused learning opportunities and our commitment to thinking and working globally,” she said.

To support international students, Royal Holloway offers several services to ensure a smooth transition to life in the UK. These include early move-in options, free airport pick-up, and dedicated orientation programmes such as ‘New to the UK’ activities. Throughout the year, students can participate in cultural events under the ‘Home Away from Home’ initiative to share and celebrate diverse traditions.

Both universities see the dual degree programme as an opportunity to strengthen cross-border learning and provide students with exposure to global academic standards, research, and career prospects.