Shimla: The State has added 1,00,524 new voters including 54,087 voters of the age group of 18-19, a state Chief Electoral officer disclosed here on Saturday.

The state election commission has completed the special revision of photo electoral rolls of all 68 assembly constituencies of the State.

The election commission has also removed the names of 39,229 voters due to death, change in place or double registration of the voters from the voter list.

Thus, now there has been a total increase of 61,295 voters in the voter list which was 1.15 per cent more in comparison to the draft publication of the electoral rolls.

Presently, the state has 53,76,077 registered voters in the voter lists of all 68 assembly segments of the State which includes 27,18,055 male, 26,58,005 female voters and 17 third genders voters.

Sulah Assembly Constituency in Kangra district has the highest voters of 1,01,627, whereas the Lahaul and Spiti constituency has the lowest number of 24,024 voters.

Any person can check the voter list free of cost in the office of the concerned District Election Offices, ADM, SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar offices, or with the booth level officers of each polling station, the Chief Electoral officer said.

The voter lists of all assembly constituencies have also been made available on the website of the State Election Department. One can also verify names registered in these lists through NVSP Portal and Vote HelpLine Mobile Application (VHA). The C.D. of the PDF of the voter lists can also be obtained at Rs. 100 per DVD from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh Shimla or concerned District Election Offices of the State.