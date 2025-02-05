Himachal Pradesh witnessed fresh snowfall in its mountainous regions on Tuesday, while several other areas, including Shimla and Dharamshala, received rain. The drop in temperature due to the changing weather conditions has intensified the cold across the state. Snowfall was recorded in Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, more rain and snowfall are expected in some parts of the state on Wednesday, with weather conditions likely to clear by Thursday. Additionally, dense fog is anticipated in the plains on February 6 and 7

The sudden change in weather brought strong winds along with snowfall in high-altitude areas, including Pangi, Bharmour, Dhauladhar, and Churdhar in Sirmaur. The Atal Tunnel Rohtang and the peaks of Kinnaur also received fresh snow. Meanwhile, light rainfall was reported in several districts, including Shimla, Dharamshala, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

Tourists at the South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang enjoyed the snowfall, but the inclement weather led to the suspension of bus services to Keylong through the tunnel. Rohtang and Kunzum Pass recorded 10 cm of fresh snow, while areas around the Atal Tunnel received up to 2 cm. Bharmour and Pangi in Chamba experienced 9 cm of snowfall, and Mani Mahesh, Kugti, Chauvia, Khapras, Kalichauh, and the Dhauladhar hills in Kangra were also covered in snow.

The rainfall in Himachal has benefited crops, particularly wheat, which requires more precipitation for better yield. Farmers have welcomed the rainfall, stating that it has rejuvenated the fields and could improve agricultural productivity. However, they remain hopeful for additional rainfall to ensure sustained growth.

Most high-altitude areas of Kinnaur saw snowfall, while lower regions experienced continuous rainfall. In Shimla, the skies remained overcast throughout the day, followed by rain and hailstorms late at night and on Wednesday morning. Despite the precipitation, traffic movement in the city remained normal.