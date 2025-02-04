Shimla – BJP leader and Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma has accused the Himachal Pradesh Congress government of blatant favouritism in recent Assembly Secretariat recruitments. He alleged that the appointments made on January 31 lacked transparency and were influenced by political bias, benefitting individuals close to the Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, and Deputy Speaker.

According to Sharma, the Secretariat issued two notifications appointing 14 individuals, out of which five are from Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania’s constituency in Chamba district, five from Hamirpur, the Chief Minister’s home district, and two to three from the Assembly Deputy Speaker’s constituency in Sirmaur. He questioned whether eligibility criteria and reservation policies were followed or if the process was manipulated to favour specific constituencies.

“The BJP strongly opposes this backdoor distribution of jobs. Were there no eligible candidates in the rest of the state? Was transparency ensured in these recruitments? The appointments indicate clear favouritism—sons of drivers, social media in-charges of politicians, and other close associates were given jobs while deserving unemployed youth were ignored,” Sharma alleged.

He further criticized the Congress government, stating that this recruitment scam contradicts the party’s pre-election promise of providing five lakh government jobs based on merit and reservation policies. Sharma demanded an investigation into the appointments but added that the evidence was already clear. “The names and addresses in these appointments expose the rigging. There is no need for an inquiry; these appointments must be scrapped immediately and the positions filled transparently, ensuring merit-based selection and proper implementation of reservations,” he said.