Shimla: The Municipal Corporation of Shimla has introduced a paid garbage pickup service to manage the extra waste generated during weddings, parties, and home repairs. This move aims to prevent illegal dumping and ensure proper waste disposal in the city.

Under this initiative, residents can request garbage collection at their doorstep by paying a fixed fee. A small pickup will cost ₹600, while a tipper for larger amounts of waste will be available for ₹1,300. If the waste volume exceeds this, a bigger garbage vehicle can be ordered for ₹2,100.

The corporation is also offering a paid service for collecting construction and demolition (C&D) debris. Many residents have been illegally dumping such waste in nearby forests, harming the environment. By providing an official disposal option, the administration hopes to curb this practice while generating revenue.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri stated that the initiative will make waste disposal more convenient for residents while keeping the city clean. “People can now get garbage collected from their homes by paying a nominal fee, ensuring that waste reaches the processing plant instead of being dumped in unauthorized locations,” he said.