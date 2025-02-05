Shimla: The SMC teachers in Himachal Pradesh have announced an indefinite protest from February 21, demanding their long-pending regularization. Frustrated by government inaction despite a cabinet approval a year ago, the teachers have warned that they will not back down until their demands are met.

SMC Teachers’ Union President Sunil Sharma stated in a press conference that despite the cabinet’s approval on March 7, 2024, for regularization through the LDR process, no concrete steps have been taken. This has left 2,401 SMC teachers in uncertainty. The teachers have threatened a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if the government continues to ignore their demands.

With board examinations approaching, the timing of the protest could disrupt the academic schedule. However, the teachers have stated that if the government announces the LDR examination date before February 21, they may reconsider their agitation.

Sunil Sharma accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its pre-election promises. “Before coming to power, they made big commitments, but now they are turning a blind eye to our struggles. We have met the Chief Minister and Education Minister several times, but our concerns have been ignored,” he said.

The teachers have vowed to continue their protest outside the Secretariat until the government takes concrete action. They are prepared to face lathi charges or even imprisonment if necessary. With tensions rising, the government now faces increasing pressure to resolve the issue before the agitation escalates.