Shimla: The state cabinet has accorded approval to extend the services of SMC teachers already engaged under SMC teachers Policy in Elementary and Higher Education Departments for the academic session 2021-22.

2.555 SMC teachers would be benefited from the Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet decision.

The State Cabinet also approved to allot land on a lease basis at the rate of one rupee per month for a period of 99 years in Mauja Dhaulakuan Tehsil Paonta Sahib district Sirmaur measuring 122-08 bighas in favour of Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni at Dhaulakuan for the establishment of Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station for the benefit of the farmers.

The Cabinet gave its consent to rename Government Senior Secondary School Manoh in Hamirpur district as ‘Shaheed Ankush Thakur Government Senior Secondary School, Manoh’ as a mark of respect to the Galwan martyr Ankush Thakur.