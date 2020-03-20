Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya gave directions to the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities on the telephone regarding coronavirus and took a report of caution being taken at the University level.

The Governor directed Prof. Ashok Saryal, Vice-Chancellor, Agricultural University, Palampur and Dr. Parminder Kaushal, Vice-Chancellor of Horticulture University, Nauni to convey Prime Minister’s call of ‘Janata Curfew’ on 22 March to the students through social media. He asked to maintain social distance. He said that in this emergency situation, students should be made aware and given a positive message regarding the situation.

Red Cross Hospital Welfare Society Meeting at Raj Bhavan

Governor also convened a meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Society and asked the Society to play positive role to prevent coronavirus. The Governor asked Red Cross members to follow the guidelines of the government and also aware the people.

Bandaru Dattatraya appealed to the State Red Cross to prepare a data of the volunteers and asked the members to stay in touch with the Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers. He urged to seriously take the appeal of the Prime Minister’s ‘Janata curfew’ on 22 March and abide by it.