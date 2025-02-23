Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly criticized those who mock India’s religious traditions, alleging that people with a “slave mentality” attack the country’s cultural heritage with foreign backing. Speaking at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh after laying the foundation stone for the Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences and Research Institute, which will include a cancer hospital, Modi termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the “Maha Kumbh of Unity.”

Modi aimed at a section of political leaders who, according to him, constantly ridicule India’s religious and cultural practices. He stated that some of these individuals are supported by foreign powers seeking to weaken the country’s unity and traditions. His remarks come in the backdrop of a controversy triggered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had recently referred to the Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh,” citing mismanagement and allegations of stampede-related deaths.

Modi accused critics of Hindu traditions of existing in different forms over centuries. “These people attack our beliefs, temples, saints, and culture. They insult our festivals and traditions. Their agenda is to divide society and weaken the unity of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of sanitation workers, police personnel, and volunteers who have contributed to making the Maha Kumbh a successful event. He highlighted the significant role played by thousands of doctors and ophthalmologists at the religious congregation, offering healthcare services to devotees.

Turning his focus to healthcare, Modi spoke about his government’s initiatives in the fight against cancer. He announced that cancer daycare centers will be set up in all districts over the next three years. He also emphasized the government’s recent Budget decisions aimed at making cancer treatment more affordable.

The cancer hospital in Chhatarpur, part of the Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences and Research Institute, is an initiative of Dhirendra Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham. Modi stated that the 100-bed hospital will be built on 10 acres in the first phase, with an investment of ₹218 crore over the next two years.