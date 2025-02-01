The internal discord within the Himachal Pradesh BJP continues to deepen, with senior leaders openly criticizing the party for sidelining its loyal workers. The party’s failure to reach a consensus on appointing a state president has further fueled dissatisfaction, leading to open rebellion among disgruntled members.

Former minister Ramesh Dhawala, expressing his displeasure with the BJP’s functioning, has hinted at a major political upheaval in the state. At a meeting in Dehra on Friday, Dhawala announced plans to establish a parallel organization to the BJP in the region, asserting that his organization would be the ‘real’ one. “If the workers are with me, I don’t need anyone else,” he stated, making it clear that he intended to exert pressure on the party.

The meeting saw the participation of Dhawala’s supporters, many of whom previously held positions within the party. Following the meeting, Dhawala dismissed the recent election of BJP Mandal presidents in Haripur and Dhaliara as fraudulent. He alleged that the election process violated the party’s constitution and did not involve former MLAs. He claimed that a select group of people, without consulting grassroots workers, arbitrarily appointed leaders and announced names dictated from above.

Dhawala further accused the party leadership of undermining committed workers and handing control to a select few. “The BJP of 10-15 years ago no longer exists. Today, workers have no value in the party. A handful of people have hijacked it,” he asserted.

He lamented that veteran leaders like Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal nurtured the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, but now, opportunists are reaping the benefits without having contributed to its growth.