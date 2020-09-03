Mandi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked party workers to act as a brand ambassador of the BJP to carry forward various policies and programmes of the Centre and State Governments.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, addressing party workers of District Mandi at Vipasha Sadan, today, said that role of each and every party worker would be vital in bringing the party back to power in 2022 elections. He said

“in the Corona pandemic times the workers have to work with greater dedication and commitment to ensure success of ‘Mission Repeat’”

He asked workers to give their suggestions for improvement in functioning of the organisation as well as government.

Chief Minister said that today the nation was being led by a most popular and able leader of the world. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was poised to make India the world power in next few years. He said that the State was fortunate that the BJP at the National level was today led by son of the State Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said that, therefore, each and every worker of party must work with renewed zeal to strengthen the BJP at the grass root level.