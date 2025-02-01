Shimla: Chief Minister’s Chief Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of repeatedly using religion as a political tool to divide people. Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Friday, Chauhan asserted that such tactics would not mislead Congress and remains committed to unity and secularism.

He dismissed the allegations by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, who accused Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma. “This baseless claim is just another politically motivated attempt to remain in the headlines. The BJP has made a habit of twisting religious sentiments for political gains,” Chauhan said.

Bringing up the recent Maha Kumbh stampede, he questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s handling of the incident. “It is still unclear how many lives were lost due to the mismanagement at the royal bath, which BJP continues to support without accountability,” he added. Chauhan reiterated that the Congress Party respects all religions and traditions but will not allow the BJP to spread misinformation for electoral benefits.

Highlighting Congress’s historical role, Chauhan said that the party’s leaders sacrificed everything for India’s independence and played a crucial role in shaping it as a secular nation. “Congress does not need to learn about Sanatan culture and religious traditions from BJP. Our commitment to harmony and unity is unwavering,” he stated.