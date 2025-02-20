The long-awaited recruitment of pre-primary teachers in Himachal Pradesh is set to begin soon, with 6,297 posts to be filled across the state. The process, which had been stalled due to a legal hurdle, has gained momentum after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on outsourced recruitment.

The Himachal Pradesh Education Department has resumed preparations for the recruitment process, which will be conducted through the State Electronics Corporation. The initiative, lingering in official files since the previous government’s tenure, saw a setback last year when the Congress government’s recruitment drive was halted by a Himachal High Court order imposing a ban on outsourced hiring. With the Supreme Court now staying the High Court’s decision, Education Minister Rohit Thakur has directed the departmental secretary to expedite the recruitment.

The government has designated the new appointees as Early Childhood Care and Education Instructors, who will serve in schools with nursery and kindergarten classes. To be eligible, candidates must be Himachali residents aged between 21 and 45 years, with a minimum of 50 percent marks in Class XII. Essential qualifications include a two-year diploma in nursery teacher education, pre-school education, early childhood education, or a B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognized institute. A five percent relaxation in qualifying marks is available for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. Additionally, those who completed Class XII from institutions outside Himachal Pradesh must provide proof of being genuine Himachali residents.

The Director of Primary Education will oversee the allocation of school-wise vacancies. The appointed instructors will receive a fixed monthly remuneration of ₹10,000, inclusive of taxes and service provider fees, covering agency charges, GST, and other expenses. These trainers will work under the supervision of the most senior teacher at their respective schools. At the same time, the Deputy Director of Primary Education in each district will have overall administrative control.

Importantly, the recruitment guidelines stipulate that no trainer can be released from service without government approval. Transfers may be considered based on enrollment differences or administrative requirements, but only with the consent of the Director of Primary Education.