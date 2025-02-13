Sundernagar: The Income Tax Department conducted a one-day workshop on tax compliance for deputy forest range officers and accountants of the JICA Forestry Project and the Forest Department. The session was held on Thursday at the Himachal Pradesh Forest Academy, Sundernagar.

Officials from forest circles in Mandi, Kullu, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Wildlife Shimla, and the Great Himalayan National Park participated in the training. The workshop focused on key aspects of the Income Tax Act, 1961, with detailed sessions on TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source).

Income tax officers Amarjeet Sharma and Rajendra Singh provided in-depth insights into tax regulations, while inspectors Sandeep Rehlan, Sunita Thakur, and Aditya Shukla shared valuable tips on compliance and procedural aspects.

The workshop aimed to enhance awareness among forest officials handling financial matters, ensuring proper adherence to tax laws in departmental transactions.