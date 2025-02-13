Pilot Project Launched with Vetiver Grass Plantation in Solan

Shimla: In a bid to address the increasing frequency of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has introduced a bio-engineering initiative to mitigate the risk. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that a pilot project has been launched to cultivate Vetiver grass, a plant known for its deep and dense root system that stabilizes soil and prevents erosion.

Speaking on the initiative, CM Sukhu stated, “Vetiver grass is widely used globally for soil conservation, particularly in landslide-prone areas, highway embankments, and riverbanks. Recognizing its potential, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in collaboration with the Vetiver Foundation–Climate Resilience & Sustainability Initiatives (CRSI), Tamil Nadu, has undertaken this project to develop sustainable mitigation strategies against landslides.”

As part of the initiative, HPSDMA has sought CRSI’s support in setting up vetiver nurseries to ensure sufficient availability of the plants before the 2025 monsoon season. In response, CRSI has supplied 1,000 vetiver grass saplings free of cost. These saplings have been planted in a nursery established at Berti in Solan district in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

The Chief Minister assured that HPSDMA is closely monitoring the pilot project to ensure the successful cultivation and supply of vetiver grass. Initial results indicate a high survival rate of the plants, with visible signs of growth and adaptation to local conditions.

Vetiver grass, which can develop roots up to 3-4 meters deep, forms a strong network that binds the soil, reducing the risk of landslides. It acts as a natural barrier by slowing water runoff and preventing soil erosion, particularly on steep slopes. When planted in rows, vetiver grass functions like a living wall, increasing soil shear strength and preventing slope failures. Additionally, its roots absorb excess water, reducing soil saturation—a key factor in landslide occurrences. Unlike conventional engineered solutions, vetiver offers a low-cost, sustainable, and low-maintenance method for slope protection.

Highlighting the urgency of the initiative, CM Sukhu emphasized that the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh’s steep and geologically young slopes has increased in recent years due to multiple factors, including heavy monsoon rains and seismic activity. “The state government is committed to implementing scientific and bio-engineering measures to enhance disaster resilience and protect lives and infrastructure from the growing threat of landslides, especially during the rainy season,” he stated.

The government aims to expand this initiative if the pilot project proves successful, integrating bio-engineering techniques into broader disaster management strategies across Himachal Pradesh.