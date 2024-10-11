A planned study tour to Spain for officials involved in the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that Rs 40 lakh was paid to a travel agency for hotel bookings before receiving government approval. The team of 10 officers was scheduled to visit Spain this month, and the payment, which included flight and accommodation expenses, was made in anticipation of the trip.

However, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has not yet approved the tour, raising concerns over the premature expenditure. Following the Chief Minister’s strict instructions to curb wasteful spending, the officials responsible for the booking may now be required to reimburse the Rs 40 lakh paid to the travel agency.

Chief Minister Sukhu has emphasized that such frivolous expenses will not be tolerated. He has directed all ministers and officials to evaluate the outcomes of previous foreign tours before sanctioning any new ones. “Public money cannot be squandered on study tours that yield no substantial results. Revelry in the name of official tours will not be accepted,” he said. The proposed Spain tour was estimated to cost the state around Rs 1 crore.

In response to the Chief Minister’s directives, Agriculture Minister Professor Chandra Kumar had earlier sought a report from JICA officials detailing the outcomes of a previous study tour to Japan. The officials were asked to provide information on what they had learned during the trip, how they implemented it, and how it benefited the farmers in the state. According to sources, the officials were unable to offer a satisfactory explanation, casting further doubt on the value of the planned Spain tour.

The JICA project, which focuses on enhancing agricultural practices, has come under increased scrutiny as the state government tightens its approach to foreign tours. The Chief Minister’s firm stance on curbing unnecessary spending has put the Spain trip at risk, with a potential investigation into the premature payments made for travel arrangements.