Shimla residents will now have to pay higher fares for HRTC’s Ride with Pride taxi service, as the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has increased rates by ₹10 across different distance slabs. However, senior citizens and patients have been exempted from the fare hike.

A notification issued by HRTC confirms the revised fares for the 18 taxis operating in Shimla:

Up to 4 km: ₹30 (previously ₹20)

₹30 (previously ₹20) 4 to 6 km: ₹40 (previously ₹30)

₹40 (previously ₹30) 6 to 8 km: ₹50 (previously ₹40)

₹50 (previously ₹40) 8 to 10 km: ₹60 (previously ₹50)

₹60 (previously ₹50) Above 10 km: ₹70

Senior citizens will continue to pay ₹15 for trips up to four kilometers, as before.

The Ride with Pride service was introduced to provide a reliable and comfortable transport option within the city. However, with this fare hike, daily commuters and local passengers will face additional expenses.

HRTC, a loss-making public transport entity, has been struggling with rising fuel prices, maintenance costs, and financial liabilities. The fare revision is seen as a necessary step to reduce operational losses and ensure the corporation can continue providing public transport services.