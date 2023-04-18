The University Grants Commission (UGC) has barred the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) from offering distance learning and online programs for multiple academic sessions due to gross violations of norms. Established in 1981, NMIMS was accorded university status in 2003.

According to UGC secretary Manish Joshi, “Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Maharashtra has not adhered to the UGC regulations and is in gross violations with regard to the functioning of the Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA), quality of Self Learning Material and e-Learning Material (e-LM), the nomenclature of Centre for Distance and Online Learning.”

Joshi further explained that the institute was not following the fee refund policy promulgated by UGC and that numerous continuous complaints were being received against the institution from various stakeholders in offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs.

As a result, the commission has decided to debar NMIMS from offering ODL and online programs for the January-February 2023, July-August 2023, and January-February 2024 academic sessions. However, it may be allowed to offer ODL and online programs for the academic session beginning in July-August 2024 only after a site visit by UGC and obtaining necessary approvals from UGC.

In addition to debarring NMIMS, UGC has cautioned potential students against taking admission in any course offered by the institute. This move by UGC emphasizes the importance of adhering to regulations and maintaining high standards in higher education institutions.