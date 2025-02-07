Kullu: The Vigilance Department has arrested three individuals, including the Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety Department, while accepting a bribe of ₹1.10 lakh. The action took place on Friday at the Food Safety Department office in Kullu.

According to sources, the Food Safety team had collected samples from a hotel in Manali a day earlier and later issued a notice to the establishment. The bribe was allegedly demanded to settle the matter. Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance team caught the accused red-handed.

Vigilance Kullu Police Station DSP Ajay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that further investigation is underway.