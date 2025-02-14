Himachal to Streamline E-Waste Disposal, Bans Unscientific Auction Practices

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a firm step towards responsible e-waste management by enforcing strict compliance with the “E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.” The move follows concerns that existing disposal practices were not aligned with national regulations and guidelines issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB), posing environmental and health risks.

Previously, government regulations such as the “HPF Financial Rules, 2009” and provisions in the Office Manual lacked specific mechanisms for scientific e-waste disposal. Instead, e-waste was auctioned off without ensuring adherence to environmental standards. To address this, the Department of Environment, Science, Technology & Climate Change has issued an “Office Memorandum (No. STE-F(2)-2/2017-loose, dated 9th December 2024).” The directive mandates that all e-waste generated by government departments, boards, corporations, and commissions must be disposed of under “Rule 9 of the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016.”

Under the new policy, e-waste must be channelled exclusively through authorized collection centers, dealers of producers, dismantlers, recyclers, or designated take-back service providers. Only entities registered with the “HP State Pollution Control Board” or the “Central Pollution Control Board” will be allowed to participate in e-waste auctions, ensuring proper disposal and recycling.

The state government has called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and the public, to actively support efforts to keep Himachal Pradesh free from e-waste pollution. The directive emphasizes the toxic nature of improperly discarded electronic waste, which can contaminate soil and water and pose serious health hazards.

To strengthen compliance, authorities have outlined key measures:

Prohibiting the dumping of e-waste in open areas or mixing it with general waste.

Mandating that e-waste be handed over only to authorized recycling centers.

Encouraging public awareness campaigns on responsible e-waste disposal.

Ensuring that all government institutions strictly follow the new disposal framework.

With this initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government aims to make the state a model for scientific e-waste management and environmental sustainability. Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and ensure proper e-waste disposal to safeguard the environment for future generations.