Shimla – The Excise Department has stepped up its crackdown on illegal liquor trade across Himachal Pradesh, seizing 54,945 liters of illicit liquor and lahan since April. Special enforcement teams have been conducting statewide raids, registering 523 cases so far in the current financial year.

According to official data, the department has confiscated 21,637.166 liters of illicit liquor and 33,308.900 liters of lahan from various locations. In the past month alone, 309.340 liters of illicit liquor and 12 liters of lahan were seized in the southern zone of Shimla, 2,678.225 liters of illicit liquor and 14 liters of lahan in Mandi’s central region, and 529.150 liters of liquor along with 4,870 liters of lahan in the northern zone of Palampur.

Additionally, the Police District of Baddi recorded seizures of 286.09 liters of illicit liquor, followed by 2,090.625 liters in Kullu, 528.350 liters in Mandi and 286.045 liters in Una. The government has directed district authorities to take strict legal action against those involved in manufacturing or trading illegal liquor.

In October, Excise teams also destroyed large quantities of illegal liquor and operational local distilleries in Milwan, Thakurdwara, Barota, Bela Ludacha and Ulehriyan villages in the Damtal area under Police District Nurpur after carrying out legal proceedings.

Acting on directions from Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the department has formed 35 special enforcement teams to curb smuggling and illegal distillation. These teams have been deployed across districts, with four each in Chamba and Kullu, three each in Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una and Nurpur Police District, two each in Kangra, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and BBN Police District, and one in Kinnaur.

Excise Commissioner Yunus said the state government is maintaining strict surveillance and taking action as per the law to ensure that the state’s revenue is not impacted by the illicit liquor trade. He urged the public to report any information related to illegal liquor activities through the helpline 0177-2620426 or WhatsApp number 94183-31426, as well as regional contact numbers 0177-2620426 (South Zone), 01894-230186 (North Zone) and 01905-223499 (Central Zone), so that timely action can be taken against offenders.