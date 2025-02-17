Shoolini Lifesciences Private Limited (SLS) has secured NABL accreditation for its SLS Food Testing Laboratory, becoming the first high-tech food testing lab in Himachal Pradesh. This achievement marks a significant advancement in ensuring food safety and quality in the region.

The SLS Food Testing Laboratory has received accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards, covering a broad spectrum of testing categories. These include Edible Oil & Fats, Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Milk & Milk Products, Spices, Herbs & Condiments, Bakery & Confectionery, Cereal & Cereal Products, Mineral, RO & Packaged Water Testing as per IS standards, MLT studies, and Pathogen Studies.

“Our lab brings globally accredited food and water testing facilities to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Its focus will be to ensure safe and high-quality food for the region. The company intends to build a multi-parameter approach covering a range of testing parameters,” said Vishal Anand, Managing Director of Shoolini Lifesciences.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) is India’s premier accreditation body, ensuring that laboratories meet international technical competence and quality assurance benchmarks. By earning this accreditation, the SLS Food Testing Laboratory has validated its testing procedures, precision, and reliability, giving businesses, regulatory bodies, and consumers confidence in its results.

Food safety is a growing concern worldwide, with consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the quality and safety of their food. NABL accreditation enhances the credibility of the SLS Food Testing Laboratory, enabling it to deliver trustworthy analyses across multiple sectors.

“This accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and integrity,” said Prof. Dinesh Kumar, SLS Senior Advisor and Executive Director. “It strengthens our role as a trusted partner for food manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and consumers alike,” he added.

The journey to NABL accreditation involved comprehensive assessments of the lab’s technical competence and operational efficiency, strict adherence to global testing standards, detailed evaluations of sample handling, testing methodologies, and result verification, and continuous improvements to ensure compliance with evolving scientific and regulatory benchmarks.

With state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals, the SLS Food Testing Laboratory ensures that food products are tested for contaminants, analyzed for nutritional content, and verified for safety compliance.

This accreditation goes beyond compliance—it creates new opportunities for research, industry collaboration, and academic excellence. For Shoolini University students and researchers, it means enhanced credibility for research projects, hands-on learning opportunities in a globally recognized laboratory, and greater industry collaborations, bridging academia and real-world applications.

“For our clients and stakeholders, this means enhanced trust and confidence in our lab’s capabilities. With NABL recognition, our reports carry greater credibility and acceptance, both nationally and internationally, helping food businesses comply with stringent regulations and assure consumers of safe, high-quality food,” said Suman Kumari Sinha, Shoolini Lifesciences’ Chief Operating Officer.

The ILAC-MRA (International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation – Mutual Recognition Arrangement) ensures that NABL-accredited test results are accepted worldwide. This international recognition boosts the SLS Food Testing Laboratory’s credibility on a global scale, facilitating partnerships with government agencies, private enterprises, and research institutions.