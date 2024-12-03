In a move aimed at improving rural transport and providing self-employment opportunities, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to issue route permits to private operators for operating tempo travellers. The initiative seeks to strengthen the transport system in areas with low passenger occupancy on buses, particularly in rural regions.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Transport portfolio, stated that the Transport Department has been directed to identify suitable routes for tempo travellers. Regional transport officers across districts will conduct surveys to determine where these vehicles can effectively operate.

Focus on Rural Connectivity

The decision comes as part of the state government’s effort to enhance accessibility in rural areas. Tempo travellers, which have fewer seats than buses, will be deployed on routes with low passenger demand. This approach is expected to address transportation gaps without causing financial losses to private bus operators.

Agnihotri emphasized that this measure ensures an efficient use of resources. “The aim is to avoid losses for private bus operators while ensuring better transport facilities for people in rural areas,” he said.

The initiative is also geared toward generating self-employment opportunities for the unemployed in the state. By allowing private operators to run tempo travellers, the government hopes to create livelihood options while addressing public transport challenges.

The Transport Department is set to finalize the routes following its district-level surveys. Once implemented, the scheme is expected to provide a win-win solution for passengers and operators, bridging transport gaps in Himachal’s rural landscape.