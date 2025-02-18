Shimla: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies are set to accelerate infrastructure development in Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting the Union Budget 2024-25, Bittu stated that the Center has allocated a special grant of Rs 11,806 crore for the state, ensuring significant progress in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, and transport sectors.

Bittu asked the Himachal Pradesh government to act swiftly and make proper use of the assistance from the Center, stressing that delays in releasing state shares are holding back key development projects. “The state government must fulfil its financial obligations to prevent hindrance in development,” he asserted.

The central government has sanctioned Rs 2,716 crore to strengthen railway connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. This funding will advance four major rail projects worth Rs 13,168 crore, including the Bilaspur-Leh rail line and the Chandigarh-Manali-Leh rail project. The Kalka-Shimla World Heritage Railway will also get a tourism boost with the introduction of Vista Dome coaches. However, Bittu criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for not releasing its share of Rs 660 crore, causing delays in these crucial projects.

Bittu outlined several flagship schemes from the central government that will benefit Himachal Pradesh, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water to rural families, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for housing, the Garib Kalyan Yojana for unorganized workers, and the Krishi Vikas Yojana for agricultural reforms. The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to provide LPG connections to families, while Aganwadi and Women Empowerment schemes will support nutritional programs for children. Middle-class taxpayers will also get relief with no income tax on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Bittu called on the Himachal Pradesh government to expedite stalled projects and criticized the Congress-led state government for failing to release funds for railway projects and for the incomplete implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, smart city projects, and road construction schemes.

“The Modi government has laid a strong foundation for Himachal’s development, but negligence at the state level is holding back progress,” Bittu remarked. He assured that the BJP will continue to raise the voice of the people and fight for the state’s interests.

The Union Minister took a swipe at the Congress government, accusing it of financial mismanagement and anti-development policies. “The people of Himachal should question this inefficiency and support BJP to ensure the state’s progress,” he said.