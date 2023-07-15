In an unexpected twist that has taken everyone by surprise, the Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a significant increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, leaving the state’s residents in disbelief and triggering a fierce backlash from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal wasted no time in launching a scathing attack on the ruling party, expressing his astonishment and criticizing their deceptive tactics. With a tinge of sarcasm, Dr Bindal highlighted the Congress party’s remarkable ability to spring surprises on the unsuspecting public, including their skilful inclusion of a concealed guarantee amidst their lofty promises. This hidden guarantee, now unveiled, entails an outrageous surge in VAT on diesel, leaving citizens perplexed and grappling with the sudden burden.

Amidst the state’s ongoing struggles with disasters and calamities, Dr. Bindal emphasized the prevailing disbelief among the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Congress-led government, in an unprecedented move, decided to compound the hardships faced by the residents by raising the VAT on diesel not once, but twice within a short span of seven months. Initially, the VAT was increased by Rs 3 in January, followed by an additional Rs 3 hike recently. As a result, the beleaguered citizens of Himachal Pradesh now find themselves burdened with an exorbitant Rs 10.40 as VAT on diesel, a significant leap from the previous rate of a mere 4.40 paise.

Dr. Bindal criticized the ruling Congress government, accusing them of callously burdening the already suffering population with an estimated additional cost of a staggering Rs 1500 crore. The BJP President expressed his dismay at the audacity of the government’s actions, highlighting their insensitivity towards the people’s plight.

In a mocking tone, Dr. Bindal referred to this situation as the “new era of the government of happiness,” highlighting the deceptive nature of the Congress party’s approach. While the Congress party boasted of presenting ten guarantees to the public, they conveniently concealed the true essence of their promises.

The repercussions of the skyrocketing diesel prices have reverberated across the state, causing widespread concern across various sectors. Industries dependent on transportation, such as the Apple sector, are grappling with the severe consequences of the VAT hike. Coupled with the poor state of the roads and the anticipated surge in freight costs, the future looks bleak. Construction materials, including cement, are set to witness a spike in prices. Furthermore, the escalating cost of diesel will undoubtedly impact relief work during disasters, exacerbating the financial burden as essential machinery like JCBs become increasingly costly to operate.