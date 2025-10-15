Shimla – The long-awaited Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Project in Shimla has received Stage-I approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the 13.79-kilometre-long ropeway project, to be built at an estimated cost of ₹1,734.70 crore, will connect major points across Shimla and significantly improve the city’s urban transport system. He said the project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and promoting clean and sustainable urban mobility for both residents and tourists.

“In-principle approval has been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forest land, with full compliance to all environmental and legal norms,” Agnihotri stated. He added that the initiative will not only improve connectivity but also generate employment opportunities for local people while offering tourists a new and pleasant travel experience.

Calling it a major gift for the people of Shimla, the Deputy Chief Minister said the project aligns with the State Government’s vision of building a ‘Green Himachal’. He thanked the Central Government and the Ministry of Environment for granting approval to the project.

Agnihotri reiterated that environmental protection would remain a top priority for the present government and that all construction work would strictly adhere to forest department guidelines.