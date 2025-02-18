Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience moderate to heavy rain and snowfall starting February 19, with a western disturbance set to impact the region. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, forecasting significant weather changes over the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected in the high-altitude areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur on February 19. The weather is expected to worsen by February 20, with moderate to heavy rain and snowfall expected in many areas. Snowfall is likely to intensify further on February 21 and 22. A yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, with warnings of thunderstorms and lightning in some parts of the state.

In addition to the weather alert, the department forecasts a temperature drop of 4-5 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state by February 21. This comes after a dry winter, with Himachal Pradesh recording 80 percent less rainfall than normal from January 1 to February 18. The state received only 29.7 mm of rain, far below the expected 145.3 mm. Several districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu, have recorded significant rainfall deficits, worsening concerns over water scarcity.

The weather system is expected to bring much-needed precipitation to the region, but experts remain cautious, given the uncertainty surrounding the accuracy of forecasts. Despite these forecasts, the accuracy of the Meteorological Department’s predictions has come under scrutiny. In the past two months, most of its forecasts have not materialized as expected. If the weather event unfolds as predicted, it could offer relief to the state’s water resources, which have been strained by the extended dry period.