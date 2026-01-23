Himachal Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to strengthen inland water transport in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Thursday. The partnership aims to promote eco-friendly transport and boost tourism by developing river-based connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri participated in the 3rd Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting held in Kochi, chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The high-level meeting, conducted onboard the cruise vessel Imperial Classic, focused on developing inland water transport infrastructure and enhancing connectivity across the country.

During the session, Sonowal highlighted several initiatives to develop inland waterways in Himachal Pradesh. He said the River Ravi, declared National Waterway–84, is being developed for river cruise tourism between Ranjit Sagar Dam and Chamera Dam at Gandhian, with the first jetty expected to be completed by January 2026. The River Sutlej, designated National Waterway–98, is also being explored for a significant religious and tourism circuit linking Tatapani and the Naina Devi Temple in Himachal with Anandpur Sahib and Kiratpur Sahib in neighbouring Punjab.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of the MoU between IWAI and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, formalising collaboration for inland waterways development within the state. The partnership is expected to provide the state with technical and institutional support to modernise its water-based transport infrastructure.

Addressing the council, Mukesh Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh is a key stakeholder in India’s inland waterways framework, as many rivers that fuel national waterway projects originate in the state. He urged the Government of India to extend enhanced financial and technical support, specifically requesting hydro-electric catamaran vessels, which he described as environmentally sustainable and suitable for the hill ecology.

Agnihotri reiterated the state government’s commitment to working closely with the Centre and the IWAI to promote eco-friendly inland water transport and tourism, which he said would drive employment generation and sustainable regional growth in Himachal Pradesh.

The move is being seen as part of a broader push to harness inland waterways not only for transportation but also as a catalyst for tourism and economic development in the hilly state.