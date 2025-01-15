Himachal Pradesh is bracing for significant weather changes as the Meteorological Department forecasts six days of rain and snowfall starting tonight. The cold wave continues to grip the state, with Tabo in the Spiti Valley recording a bone-chilling minimum temperature of minus 13.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, rain and snowfall are expected in the middle and high mountain areas on January 16 and 21. Light to moderate rain is also likely in the lower mountainous and plain regions during this period. Similar weather conditions are forecast from January 17 to 20, affecting districts such as Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla.

The ongoing cold wave has plunged temperatures below zero in six locations across the state. Meanwhile, a yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for the lower hilly and plain areas from January 15 to 19, with cold day conditions anticipated in the lower and central regions on January 16.

While no major temperature fluctuations are expected in the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature may decrease by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.