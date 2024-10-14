Una: In a devastating road accident on Monday afternoon, two toll workers were killed, and one was critically injured at the Ajauli village toll barrier, located on the Nangal to Santoshgarh road in Punjab. The victims, identified as Ranjit Singh from Tehsil Amb, and Parvinder Singh from Tikri village, Nalagarh, lost their lives in the incident.

Soni Kapila, a resident of Ajauli and a worker posted at the toll barrier, sustained severe injuries and has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding vehicle from Nangal crashed into the toll booth cabin where the workers were present, having lunch at the time. The impact of the collision was so intense that the vehicle destroyed the cabin, leaving it in shambles.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, one worker died instantly at the scene, while the second succumbed to injuries upon arrival at the hospital.