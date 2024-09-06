Bilaspur – A devastating incident late last night claimed the life of one tourist and left three others injured after boulders fell onto their car on the Manali-Kiratpur highway. The accident occurred near tunnel number 2 at Thapana, where falling stones from a hill crashed down onto the vehicle.

The tourists, who were travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Punjab, were passing through the Bagchhal tunnel when the rockfall struck. The impact caused severe damage to the car and left its occupants trapped. Local residents, upon witnessing the accident, rushed to the scene and provided immediate assistance.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kalyan Dhakad from Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The injured—Mahesh Dhakad, Sudeep Jadoun, and Sunil Dhakad, all from Chorpura, Madhya Pradesh—were taken to AIIMS Bilaspur. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save him, Kalyan Dhakad was declared dead upon arrival. The other three passengers are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

DSP Headquarters Madan Dhiman confirmed that a report of the accident has been filed at the Swarghat Police Station, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the rockfall. The accident highlights the dangers posed by unstable hillsides along the Kiratpur-Manali highway, particularly during the monsoon season.