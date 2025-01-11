Himachal Pradesh has banned the use of plastic and PVC banners under 100 microns in a bid to reduce environmental pollution. The new guidelines, issued by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, align with the Government of India’s instructions for environmental protection. The notification aims to promote sustainability and curb the growing issue of plastic waste.

Under the new rules, plastic or PVC banners used for publicity and propaganda must meet a minimum thickness of 100 microns. The government has also warned against the practice of affixing banners on trees, stressing the importance of preserving the state’s green spaces. Additionally, the guidelines encourage the adoption of digital hoardings as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic banners.

The notification outlines specific requirements for various types of banners. For government programs, educational banners related to schemes and departments should not be less than 200 microns thick. Political party cutouts for elections must have a minimum thickness of 200 microns, while cutouts for election rallies should be no less than 100 microns.

Private advertisements are subject to different standards. Banners used for less than 30 days must be at least 100 microns thick, while those displayed for more than 30 days should be no less than 200 microns. All banners and hoardings must be approved by the local body before installation. After removal, the banners must be handed over to the local body for recycling.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the guidelines mandate that each banner display the name of the department, the duration of display, and the printer’s details. The Department of Environment Science and Climate Change will have the authority to impose fines on those who violate the new regulations.