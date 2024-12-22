Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha that 19,594 outsourced workers are currently employed across various government departments and undertakings in the state. This workforce has been engaged under the provisions of the State Financial Corporation Act, 2009, which facilitates outsourcing in government operations.

In response to a query from BJP MLA Jeetram Katwal, the Chief Minister clarified that the government does not plan to establish a dedicated corporation or agency to manage these outsourced employees. He emphasized that the existing system is being utilized to meet departmental needs.

The Chief Minister highlighted the steps taken to safeguard outsourced workers’ rights and working conditions. Guidelines issued in July 2017 mandate all departments to ensure the timely payment of salaries, with a specific directive to release payments by the 7th of every month. These measures aim to provide stability and fair treatment to outsourced employees, who play a critical role in government functioning.

Despite these guidelines, outsourced workers often face challenges such as job insecurity, irregular payments, and limited access to benefits available to regular employees. Worker unions have repeatedly called for a centralized agency or corporation to address these issues comprehensively.

While ruling out the establishment of a dedicated agency, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of outsourced workers. He urged all departments to adhere strictly to the existing guidelines to ensure a transparent and equitable system.

Outsourced workers form a significant part of the state’s workforce, and their contributions are essential for the smooth functioning of various government departments. However, the lack of a centralized management structure raises concerns about their long-term job security and welfare.