The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) is set to boost its financial stability by venturing into solar energy production. The board has announced plans to construct grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) plants on its vacant land and non-residential buildings.

Approved during a meeting of the Board’s Whole Time Directors, the initiative will utilize the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model to minimize financial burden. This model allows HPSEBL to avoid upfront costs for the installation, maintenance, and management of solar plants, instead procuring power at lower rates while leveraging its underutilized land and rooftops.

In the first phase, HPSEBL has identified sites capable of generating 19 MW of solar energy. These solar plants, comprising both ground-mounted and rooftop systems, will be established across various electricity circles and divisional offices. The board has also greenlit the bidding process to accelerate project implementation.

By adopting solar energy, HPSEBL aims to address financial challenges while contributing to Himachal Pradesh’s renewable energy goals.