Dehra — The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across Himachal Pradesh, with events taking place at the state, district, and sub-division levels. This year’s state-level function was historic, being held for the first time at Shaheed Bhuvnesh Dogra Ground in Dehra, Kangra district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the event, marking a significant moment for the region.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and took the salute from a grand parade that included contingents from the State Police, Kangra District Police, IRB Sakoh, IRB Pandoh, Uttarakhand IRB Armed Force, Traffic Police, SSB Sapri, Home Guards, NCC, and Bharat Scouts and Guides. The parade was led by Commander Sachin Hiremath, an IPS Probationer, demonstrating the state’s commitment to discipline and national pride.

In his address, CM Sukhu announced key initiatives aimed at accelerating development in Dehra. Among the most notable announcements was the opening of new offices for the Superintending Engineer (HPSEBL) and Superintending Engineer (Jal Shakti Department) in Dehra. These offices are expected to significantly improve the infrastructure and public service delivery in the region. Additionally, the Chief Minister declared that a Block Medical Officer (BMO) office would also be established in Dehra, enhancing healthcare accessibility for local residents.

Addressing the longstanding issues faced by those displaced by the Pong Dam, CM Sukhu pledged to resolve their ownership claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA). This move is seen as a crucial step towards justice for the oustees, many of whom have been waiting for decades to secure their rightful entitlements.

The Chief Minister also underscored his commitment to environmental sustainability by announcing the transformation of 10 Gram Panchayats into green panchayats. These panchayats will each establish solar power projects with capacities of up to 500KW, contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals and reducing its carbon footprint.

In addition to these developmental initiatives, CM Sukhu introduced the ‘Chief Minister Sukh Shiksha Yojana,’ a welfare scheme designed to support vulnerable children. Under this scheme, children up to the age of 18 from single-woman households, destitute women, widows, and disabled parents will receive monthly assistance of Rs. 1000. Furthermore, the government will cover the educational expenses of these children in prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, medical colleges, and PhD programs until they reach the age of 27. If free hostel accommodation is not available, the state will provide Rs. 3000 per month for their lodging.