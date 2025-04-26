Pakistan’s flag removed amid growing Indo-Pak tensions following Pahalgam terror attack

Shimla – In a move laden with historical symbolism, the Pakistan flag has been reportedly removed from the table on which the 1972 Shimla Agreement between India and Pakistan was signed. The table, preserved at the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan, now displays only the Indian Tricolour.

The removal comes amid renewed strain in Indo-Pak relations following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Although Raj Bhavan sources state the flag was removed earlier, the development has now drawn attention due to the current national sentiment and the rise in tensions between the two neighbors.

The table holds deep historical significance. It was used when then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto signed the Shimla Agreement in July 1972. The agreement followed Pakistan’s defeat in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh and the surrender of over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers.

For decades, both the Indian and Pakistani flags were displayed on this table as a gesture of diplomatic history and peace efforts. However, with time and ongoing hostilities, the legacy of that treaty has diminished in practical terms. Despite the promises made in the Shimla Agreement, India and Pakistan have fought two wars and multiple skirmishes since then.

Now, with the removal of the Pakistani flag, the table at Raj Bhavan stands as a lone testament to Indian diplomacy – stripped of the bilateral symbolism it once carried. The move, though quiet, marks a subtle shift in how past treaties are being viewed in the light of persistent cross-border tensions and repeated provocations.