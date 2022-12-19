Deputy CM takes stock of works of Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation

Jakhu Ropeway-connecting Jakhu Temple to Shimla city

Shimla: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is confident to complete the proposed Shimla Ropeway Project within five years.

In the review meeting with officers of the Ropeways and Rapid Transport Development Corporation (RTDC) here today, Agnihotri revealed that the Corporation has started the groundwork for the project and asked officers to start the operation of the Shimla ropeway project in the next five years.

14.69 km long Shimla ropeway project will have 15 stations with a project cost of Rs. 1546.40 crore. Shimla urban ropeway project will be the second of its kind in the world and the first in India.

Agnihotri revealed that the government plans to develop similar urban ropeway projects for Dharamshala and Manali towns.

Agnihotri also takes note of all ongoing projects including issues and problems being faced by the corporation. He said

“The State Government plans to go for this eco-friendly, clean and green mode of transport in a big way, be it for decongestion of cities, providing connectivity to left out unconnected habitations or enhancing tourism potential.”

Mukesh Agnihotri directed RTDC for bringing the NABARD guidelines for the development of ropeways in the State under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund in a Cabinet meeting immediately for its approval so that the construction of composite ropeways for providing connectivity to 329 unconnected habitations (250 plus population) as well as carriage of Agriculture and Horticulture produce could be taken up under NABARD RIDF in a big way.