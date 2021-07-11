The Utter Pradesh State Law Commission has released the first draft of the proposed population control bill. The bill proposes to bar the violators of the two-child policy from contesting local body elections or applying for government jobs.

Lucknow: The Yogi Government of Utter Pradesh is leading the way by introducing the much-awaited population control Bill.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission has prepared a proposed draft Bill for population control, under which a two-child norm will be implemented and promoted. As per the draft of the Bill, anyone violating the two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

The state government also proposed to give incentives for public servants. As per the draft, public servants will be entitled to two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and a 3 percent increase in the employer’s contribution fund under national pension scheme in case they follow two-child policy.

Bill also has a provision of a cash incentive for a couple living below the poverty line. If a couple opts for an only child and undergoes voluntary sterilization, shall be eligible for payment of a one-time ₹80,000 if the single child is a boy and ₹1 lakh if it is a girl.

A State Population Fund will be constituted for the purpose of implementation of the act.

The Bill seeks to provide for measures to control, stabilize and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting the two-child norm.