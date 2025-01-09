The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved the establishment of a 1 MW Green Hydrogen project in Nalagarh. The project will be executed by the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) and is a significant step towards the state’s transition to renewable energy.

The project aims to harness green hydrogen technology, which is seen as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. By focusing on clean energy solutions, the state government is working to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to national and global efforts to combat climate change.

The Nalagarh project is expected to pave the way for similar initiatives in the state, promoting innovation in energy production and positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leader in renewable energy development.